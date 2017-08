June 15 (Reuters) - THROMBOGENICS NV

* THROMBOGENICS LONG-TIME NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR THOMAS CLAY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ‍APPOINTMENT, EFFECTIVE 15 JUNE 2017​

* SAYS APPOINTMENT, EFFECTIVE 15 JUNE 2017, COINCIDES WITH RETIREMENT OF THROMBOGENICS' CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, STAF VAN REET, PHD. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)