Oct 27 (Reuters) - THULE:

* ‍NET SALES FOR Q3 AMOUNTED TO SEK 1,385M (1,295),​

* Q3 UNDERLYING EBIT AMOUNTED TO SEK 258M (238),​

* Q3 NET INCOME WAS SEK 185M (156)‍​

* PLANS LARGER INVESTMENTS THAN EVER IN PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, FOR PRODUCTS THAT WILL BE LAUNCHED IN 2018 AND THEREAFTER‍​