BRIEF-Thule sees positive impact on effective tax rate from 2018 due to U.S tax reform

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thule:

* IMPACT OF THE US TAX REFORM ON THULE GROUP

* SAYS ‍THULE GROUP ESTIMATES THAT US FEDERAL TAX RATE REDUCTION FROM 35% TO 21% WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON GROUP‘S EFFECTIVE TAX RATE PAID IN US FROM 2018 ONWARDS​

* SAYS ‍IN INTERIM REPORT AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER, THULE GROUP REPORTED DEFERRED TAX ASSETS OF APPROXIMATELY USD 40 MILLION IN UNITED STATES​

* SAYS ‍DUE TO REDUCTION OF FEDERAL TAX, VALUE OF GROUP‘S DEFERRED NET TAX ASSETS IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY APPROXIMATELY USD 14 MILLION

* THE WRITE-DOWN OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS WILL BE REPORTED AS A TAX EXPENSE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017​