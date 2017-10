BRIEF-TI Fluid Systems prices IPO at 255 pence per ordinary share​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ti Fluid Systems Plc

* ‍ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PRICING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OF 159,481,576 ORDINARY SHARES AT 255 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* ‍GROUP WILL RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY £378 MILLION OF GROSS PROCEEDS FROM GLOBAL OFFER​

* ‍EXPECTED TO RAISE TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £407 MILLION​

* ‍AT ADMISSION, COMPANY WILL HAVE 519,412,226 ORDINARY SHARES IN ISSUE, WITH A FREE FLOAT OF APPROXIMATELY 30.7%, (AND APPROXIMATELY 35.3%, ASSUMING EXERCISE IN FULL OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION)​

* ‍CONDITIONAL DEALINGS IN ORDINARY SHARES WILL COMMENCE ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE AT 8.00AM TODAY (25 OCTOBER 2017) UNDER TICKER "TIFS"