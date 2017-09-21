BRIEF-TI to return more cash to shareholders with 24% dividend increase

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc

* TI to return more cash to shareholders with 24% dividend increase and authorization for additional $6.0 billion in share repurchases

* Texas Instruments Inc - ‍will raise its quarterly cash dividend by 24 percent, from $0.50 per share to $0.62 per share

* Texas Instruments Inc - new share repurchases ‍is in addition to about $4.6 billion of previously authorized repurchases that remained at end of June 2017