BRIEF-TI to return more cash to shareholders with 24% dividend increase
#Regulatory News
September 21, 2017 / 8:44 PM / in a month

BRIEF-TI to return more cash to shareholders with 24% dividend increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc

* TI to return more cash to shareholders with 24% dividend increase and authorization for additional $6.0 billion in share repurchases

* Texas Instruments Inc - ‍will raise its quarterly cash dividend by 24 percent, from $0.50 per share to $0.62 per share

* Texas Instruments Inc - new share repurchases ‍is in addition to about $4.6 billion of previously authorized repurchases that remained at end of June 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

