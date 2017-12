BRIEF-Tian Shan Development Holding Says Unit To Form JV For Redevelopment Project

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Tian Shan Development Holding Ltd :

* UNIT ‍TIAN SHAN REAL ESTATE ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH HEBEI XINGRONG FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT​

* EXPECTS CO‘S TOTAL CAPITAL COMMITMENT FOR REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT TO BE RMB219.3 MILLION, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION OF RMB4.5 MILLION TO JV

* WILL ESTABLISH JOINT VENTURE TO IMPLEMENT REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT

* REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT INVOLVES DEMOLITION WORKS AND CONSTRUCTION OF RESETTLEMENT PROPERTIES