BRIEF-Tian Shan Development updates on co-operation agreement

June 26 (Reuters) - Tian Shan Development Holding Ltd -

* Refers to circular on major transaction in relation to co-operation agreement

* Tangshan investment and hebei investment failed to further perform obligations and arrangements under co-operation agreement​

* ‍Transactions contemplated under co-operation agreement are unable to proceed further​

* Legal proceedings,termination of co-operation agreement shall have no material adverse impact on existing business operation,financial position of group

* Units ‍ initiated legal proceedings against Tangshan Investment, Hebei Investment And Tangshan Real Estate​