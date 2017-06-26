FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Tian Shan Development updates on co-operation agreement
June 26, 2017 / 11:46 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tian Shan Development updates on co-operation agreement

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Tian Shan Development Holding Ltd -

* Refers to circular on major transaction in relation to co-operation agreement

* Tangshan investment and hebei investment failed to further perform obligations and arrangements under co-operation agreement​

* ‍Transactions contemplated under co-operation agreement are unable to proceed further​

* Legal proceedings,termination of co-operation agreement shall have no material adverse impact on existing business operation,financial position of group

* Units ‍ initiated legal proceedings against Tangshan Investment, Hebei Investment And Tangshan Real Estate​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

