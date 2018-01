Jan 2(Reuters) - Tianjin Quanyechang Group Co Ltd

* Says co’s shareholder, a Tianjin-based firm, plans free transfer of all 13.2 percent stake (54.9 million shares) in the co to a Tianjin-based state-owned capital investment and operation firm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)