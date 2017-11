Nov 20(Reuters) - Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co Ltd

* Says co plans to introduce two investors to increase capital of co’s Shanghai-based unit

* Says co’s stake in the unit will be changed to 40 percent from 100 percent and two investors will jointly hold 60 percent stake in the unit

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XnGnbE

