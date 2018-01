Jan 25 (Reuters) - Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd :

* SAYS THREE BANK ACCOUNTS PREVIOUSLY FROZEN BY SHANGHAI INTERMEDIATE COURT HAVE BEEN UNFROZEN ON JAN 15

* SAYS BANK ACCOUNTS WERE PREVIOUSLY FROZEN AS IT PROVIDED GUARANTEES FOR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER HNA TECHNOLOGY'S BORROWING FROM NINGBO COMMERCE BANK Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rAZ4cx Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)