Jan 25 (Reuters) - Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT EXPECTS 2017 NET PROFIT TO RISE 122.92-172.09 PERCENT Y/Y FROM 321.51 MILLION YUAN ($50.79 million) YEAR AGO Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GbXSQ2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3302 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)