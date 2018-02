Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd :

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER USES 25.8 MILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY, OR 0.89 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED CAPITAL, AS COLLATERAL ON FEB 7

* SAYS SHARE TRADE REMAIN SUSPENDED AS ASSET RESTRUCTURING NEGOTIATION UNDERWAY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EcOkTy; bit.ly/2nXkQSz Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)