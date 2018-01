BRIEF-Tianjin Tianhai Signs Two Strategic Agreements With Partners

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH SHANGHAI-BASED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FIRM

* SAYS IT AND INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FIRM PLAN TO WORK ON AREAS INCLUDING ASSET SECURITISATION, STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS AND ASSET ACQUISITIONS, WITH INITIAL SIZE OF UP TO 10 BILLION YUAN ($1.55 billion)

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH SHANGHAI DINGFENG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD TO SET UP INVESTMENT FUND WITH INITIAL SIZE OF UP TO 5.0 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DkVCZa; bit.ly/2B8MCQH Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4338 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)