Aug 8 (Reuters) - TICC Capital Corp:

* TICC announces results of operations for the quarter ended june 30, 2017

* TICC Capital Corp - ‍ as of june 30, 2017, net asset value per share was $7.51 compared with net asset value per share as of march 31, 2017 of $7.53​

* TICC Capital - qtrly ‍net investment income $0.15 per share, qtrly core net investment income $0.18 per share​