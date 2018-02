BRIEF-TICC Estimates Net Investment Income $0.14 Per Share-$0.16 Per Share For Q4​

Feb 1 (Reuters) - TICC Capital Corp:

* TICC ANNOUNCES SELECTED PRELIMINARY ESTIMATED RESULTS FOR Q4 2017

* TICC CAPITAL - ESTIMATES CORE NET INVESTMENT INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WILL FALL WITHIN RANGE OF ABOUT $0.15 - $0.19 PER SHARE

* TICC CAPITAL CORP - ‍ ESTIMATES ITS NET ASSET VALUE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO BE IN RANGE OF $7.50 TO $7.60 PER SHARE​

* TICC CAPITAL CORP - ‍ ESTIMATED NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.14 PER SHARE - $0.16 PER SHARE FOR Q4​