BRIEF-Tidewater announces executive leadership changes

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc

* Tidewater announces executive leadership changes

* Tidewater Inc - ‍Jeffrey M. Platt has elected to retire effective October 15, 2017 from his roles as ceo, president, and a director of Tidewater​

* Tidewater Inc - ‍Board of directors has appointed Larry T. Rigdon as its interim chief executive officer and president, effective immediately​

* Tidewater Inc - ‍Board has formed a search committee to identify a permanent successor CEO and President​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: