BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure reports qtrly loss per share C$0.00‍​

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd announces third quarter 2017 results and operational update
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - qtrly total revenues C$53 million versus C$27 million
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - qtrly loss per share C$0.00
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd- remains on-time and on-budget on previously announced 2017 capital program
* Tidewater - capital costs for Pipestone Montney Sour gas plant expected to be about $210 million with expected in service date of mid-2019
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - plans to exit 2017 with annualized run-rate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $80 million
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - focused on delivering approximately 20% annualized EBITDA per share growth over next 24 months
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - "Q3 saw continued volatility in AECO gas price, restrictions on TransCanada pipelines Canadian mainline"