BRIEF-Tidewater Q1 loss per share $11.13

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc
* Tidewater reports first quarter results for fiscal 2018
* Q1 loss per share $11.13
* Q1 revenue $115.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-43.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tidewater Inc says company will not be hosting an earnings conference call to discuss Q1 fiscal 2018 financial results
* Tidewater Inc - expect to resume holding quarterly earnings conference calls to report our Q2 fiscal 2018 financial results
* Tidewater - included in net loss for quarter was $313.2 million ($313.2 million after-tax, or $6.65/share) of reorganization items related to Chapter 11 proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: