5 days ago
BRIEF-Tidewater says completes restructuring, emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
July 31, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Tidewater says completes restructuring, emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc:

* Tidewater successfully completes financial restructuring and emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy

* Company and its affiliated chapter 11 debtors have emerged from bankruptcy after successfully completing its reorganization​

* Through plan, Tidewater eliminated approximately $1.6 billion in principal of outstanding debt​

* Estimates that interest and operating lease expenses will be reduced by approximately $73 million annually​

* New common stock has been approved for listing on new york stock exchange under same nyse ticker symbol "TDW"​

* Will explore listing new creditor warrants on an exchange, subject to approval by its board of directors​

* Jeffrey M. Platt, company's president and chief executive officer, to contine as a director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

