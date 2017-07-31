BRIEF-Tidewater says completes restructuring, emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy

July 31 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc:
* Tidewater successfully completes financial restructuring and emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Company and its affiliated chapter 11 debtors have emerged from bankruptcy after successfully completing its reorganization
* Through plan, Tidewater eliminated approximately $1.6 billion in principal of outstanding debt
* Estimates that interest and operating lease expenses will be reduced by approximately $73 million annually
* New common stock has been approved for listing on new york stock exchange under same nyse ticker symbol "TDW"
* Will explore listing new creditor warrants on an exchange, subject to approval by its board of directors
* Jeffrey M. Platt, company's president and chief executive officer, to contine as a director