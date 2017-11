Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc:

* SAYS ‍ON NOV 28, 2017, CO ENTERED INTO LETTER AGREEMENT WITH FIFTH THIRD THAT SETTLED AND RESOLVED ITS SALE LEASEBACK CLAIM -SEC FILING​

* SAYS ‍PURSUANT TO LETTER AGREEMENT, FIFTH THIRD WAS PERMITTED AN ALLOWED CLAIM OF $67.5 MILLION​ Source text: ( bit.ly/2AkzdGD ) Further company coverage: