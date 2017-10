Oct 3 (Reuters) - TIE KINETIX NV:

* SIGNIFICANT INCREASE OF FLOW ORDER INTAKE IN 2017

* ORDER INTAKE IN THE FULL YEAR OF 2017 HAS INCREASED TO OVER € 15 MILLION (2016: € 13.3 MILLION), ‍​

* CORE FLOW ORDER INTAKE INCREASED WITH 30% FROM € 9.7 MILLION IN 2016 TO € 12.5 MILLION IN 2017‍​

* SAYS ORDER INTAKE FOR THE SEPT 2017 OF CLOSE TO EUR 3 MILLION GENERATED WITH EXISTING ACCOUNTS AND NEW ACCOUNTS Source text: bit.ly/2yURyZK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)