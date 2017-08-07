FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tier REIT reports Q2 FFO per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tier Reit Inc

* Tier REIT announces second quarter financial results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.41 excluding items

* Q2 FFO per share $0.39

* ‍Increases outlook for 2017 FFO and FFO, excluding certain items​

* Same store cash NOI of $24.7 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017, as compared to $23.4 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Sees 2017 same store cash NOI growth 1.0 pct - 2.0 pct

* Sees ‍2017 FFO per share $1.58 - $1.62; sees 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.46 - $1.50​

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

