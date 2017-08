July 5 (Reuters) - TIETO OYJ:

* TIETO AND ICA BANK ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR CORPORATE LOANS‍​

* THE THREE-YEAR DEAL SEES TIETO TAKING RESPONSIBILITY FOR SYSTEMS, OPERATIONS AND MANAGEMENT OF ICA BANKEN’S NEW PRODUCT CORPORATE LOANS BY ICA Source text: bit.ly/2tHRJI7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)