Dec 11 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co:

* TIFFANY & CO - ON DEC 8, JANA AGREED TO INCLUSION OF 3 DIRECTORS -ROGER FARAH, JAMES LILLIE & FRANCESCO TRAPANI- ON SLATE FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* TIFFANY & CO SAYS DUE TO JANA‘S INCLUSION OF THREE DIRECTORS, STANDSTILL PERIOD WILL BE EXTENDED - SEC FILING

* TIFFANY & CO - IN INTERIM, BOARD IS WORKING WITH SEARCH FIRM TO IDENTIFY ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES Source text: (bit.ly/2jwBlXy) Further company coverage: