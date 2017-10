Sept 22 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co

* Tiffany & Co says ‍Michael J. Kowalski, chairman will remain a director​

* Tiffany & Co - ‍Roger Farah has served in leadership roles at Ralph Lauren, Venator group, R.H. Macy & Co. Inc and Federated Merchandising Services​

* Tiffany & Co - ‍newly-appointed CEO Alessandro Bogliolo will join company in October​