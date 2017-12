Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tigenix Nv:

* MESOBLAST GRANTS TIGENIX AN EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL PATENT LICENSE TO USE ADIPOSE-DERIVED MESENCHYMAL STEM CELLS IN THE LOCAL TREATMENT OF FISTULAE (EN)

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES RIGHT FOR CO TO GRANT SUB-LICENSES TO AFFILIATES AND THIRD PARTIES

* MESOBLAST WILL RECEIVE SINGLE DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES OF CX601

* MESOBLAST WILL RECEIVE UP TO EUR 20 MILLION IN PAYMENTS