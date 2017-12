Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tigenix Nv:

* - MESOBLAST GRANTS ACCESS TO PATENTS TO SUPPORT COMMERCIALIZATION OF ADIPOSE-DERIVED MESENCHYMAL STEM CELL PRODUCT CX601 FOR TREATMENT OF FISTULAE​

* ‍MESOBLAST WILL RECEIVE UP TO EUR 20 MILLION (ABOUT USD$24 MILLION) IN PAYMENTS​