FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in J C Penney Inc
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea maps out plan for missile launches to sea off Guam
Asia
North Korea maps out plan for missile launches to sea off Guam
India whitewash worst loss for Sri Lanka captain Chandimal
Cricket
India whitewash worst loss for Sri Lanka captain Chandimal
India celebrates Independence Day
India at 70
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 7:14 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in J C Penney Inc

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 850,000 shares in J C Penney Inc - SEC filing‍​‍​

* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Dominos Pizza Inc by 31.0 percent to 2.0 million shares - SEC filing‍​

* ‍Tiger Global Management - change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2wJDukF) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2r9xG3Q)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.