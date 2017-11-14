FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups stake in Netflix, takes stake in Roku
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 8:11 PM / in 9 hours

BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups stake in Netflix, takes stake in Roku

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management:

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 1.5 million class A shares in Roku Inc - Sec filing‍​

* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Netflix to 3.1 million shares from 376,400 shares

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 30.2 million shares in Despegar.com

* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in On Deck Capital Inc

* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in American Tower Corp

* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 18.5 percent to 24.8 million

* Tiger Global Management - change in holdings are as of Sept 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2zE2sX3) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2wJDukF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
