Dec 4 (Reuters) - TIKEHAU CAPITAL SC:

* ‍ANNOUNCES SALE OF ITS STAKE IN NAFILYAN & PARTNERS IN THREE STAGES​

* ‍SALE TO BELGIAN PROPERTY DEVELOPER IMMOBEL​

* THE TRANSACTION, IF COMPLETED, SHOULD DELIVER FOR TIKEHAU CAPITAL AN ESTIMATED MULTIPLE OF 3X BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS‍​

* ‍IMMOBEL WILL ACQUIRE A FURTHER 36% OF FRENCH GROUP DURING 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR ​