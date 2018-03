Feb 28 (Reuters) - TIKEHAU CAPITAL SC:

* ‍EUR 13.8 BILLION OF ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍INCREASE OF CLOSE TO 10% IN AUM FOR Q4​

* REITERATES OBJECTIVE TO REACH EUR 20 BILLION OF AUM BY 2020​