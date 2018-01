Jan 18 (Reuters) - TIKEHAU CAPITAL SC:

* TIKEHAU CAPITAL INVESTS IN NEWLY LAUNCHED VENTURE FUND RING CAPITAL, TO SUPPORT THE EMERGENCE OF EUROPEAN TECH LEADERS

* ‍TIKEHAU CAPITAL HAS ALSO ACQUIRED A 25 PERCENT STAKE IN COMPANY​

* RING CAPITAL IS LAUNCHING WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF OVER EUR 140 MILLION

* ‍RING CAPITAL IS VENTURE CAPITAL FIRM FOUNDED BY GEOFFROY BRAGADIR AND NICOLAS CELIER IN 2017​