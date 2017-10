BRIEF-Tikehau Capital H1 net income group share turns to profit of 85.9 million euros​

Sept 21 (Reuters) - TIKEHAU CAPITAL SC:

* ‍H1 NET INCOME, GROUP SHARE: EUR 85.9 MILLION​

* ‍ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT: EUR 11.1 BILLION AS AT 30.06.2017, AN INCREASE OF 11% COMPARED WITH 31.12.2016​

* AIMS TO ACHIEVE €13 BILLION IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR‍​

* GROSS CASH POSITION OF EUR 120.2 MILLION ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS AS AT 30 JUNE 2017 VERSUS EUR 129.8 MILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016​

* H1 NET INCOME FROM ASSET MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES EUR 2.9 MILLION VERSUS NEGATIVE INCOME OF 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO