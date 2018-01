BRIEF-Timbercreek Financial Announces $40 Mln Public Offering Of Common Shares

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Timbercreek Financial Corp:

* TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES AND INTENTION TO EXERCISE PORTION OF ACCORDION FEATURE OF ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT

* TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP - ‍UNDERWRITERS WILL PURCHASE 4.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO AT $9.30 PER COMMON SHARE​

* TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL - ‍PROVIDED NOTICE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT IT INTENDS TO EXERCISE A PORTION OF $100 MILLION ACCORDION FEATURE​

* TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP - ‍EXERCISE OF ACCORDION FEATURE WILL INCREASE TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS BY $40 MILLION