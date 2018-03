March 6 (Reuters) - Timbercreek Financial Corp:

* TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP - QTRLY EPS $0.17

* TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP - QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME EARNED WAS $23.2 MILLION, UP FROM $20.6 MILLION