BRIEF-Time Inc reports Q2 loss per share $0.44
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Time Inc reports Q2 loss per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Time Inc

* Time Inc announces strategic transformation program and reports second quarter 2017 results

* Time Inc - ‍strategic transformation program has already targeted more than $400 million of run-rate cost savings​

* Time Inc - ‍management projects a minimum range of $500 million to $600 million of adjusted OIBDA within 3 to 4 years​

* time inc - ‍Q2 operating loss of $38 million principally due to goodwill impairment and restructuring and severance charges​

* Time Inc announces strategic transformation program and reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue fell 10 percent to $694 million

* Management reaffirms 2017 outlook for adjusted OIBDA

* Time Inc - ‍Q2 adjusted OIBDA of $88 million; roughly flat year-over-year​

* Revenues continued to be impacted by disruption through first half of 2017

* Time Inc qtrly loss per share $0.44; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.13‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $703.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

