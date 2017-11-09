FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Time Inc reports qtrly ‍diluted EPS of $0.14​
Sections
Featured
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
Commodities
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
When love turns a slum into haven
Editor's Picks
When love turns a slum into haven
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 11:32 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Time Inc reports qtrly ‍diluted EPS of $0.14​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Time Inc:

* Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue fell 9 percent to $679 million

* Management reaffirms 2017 outlook for adjusted OIBDA​

* Qtrly ‍diluted EPS $0.14​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $0.36​

* Expect revenue derived from digital and brand extensions and other sources to reach approximately $1 billion in 2017​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $693.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Restructuring and severance costs $26 million in Q3 of 2017​

* Advertising revenues decreased $48 million, or 12 percent, in Q3 of 2017 from year-earlier quarter to $369 million​

* ‍U.S. dollar relative to British pound did not have a significant impact on advertising revenues for quarter ended September 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.