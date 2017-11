Nov 26 (Reuters) - Time Inc:

* TIME INC TO BE ACQUIRED BY MEREDITH CORPORATION

* DEAL WITH MEREDITH SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS AND REGULATORY APPROVALS

* ‍UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CEO RICH BATTISTA WILL LEAVE COMPANY​

* TIME - ‍MEREDITH WILL MAKE AN $18.50 PER SHARE CASH TENDER OFFER TO BUY ALL OUTSTANDING TIME INC, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT AND NET OF CASH ACQUIRED​