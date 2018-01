Jan 22(Reuters) - Time Publishing and Media Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell entire 19.3 pct stake in Anhui-based safety technique firm for 53.2 million yuan, to Beijing Global Safety Technology Co Ltd

* Says Beijing Global Safety Technology will issue 1.3 million shares to the company for the stake acquisition

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/mJCQus

