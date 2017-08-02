BRIEF-Time Warner reaffirms 2017 full-year business outlook

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc

* Reaffirms 2017 full-year business outlook

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.03, revenue view $30.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍2017 outlook does not include costs associated with pending acquisition by AT&T

* Sees Turner segment’s subscription revenue growth in H2 of 2017 to increase at a similar rate as in first half of 2017

* Anticipates Turner segment’s total advertising revenues will decline in low single-digits in Q3 of 2017 compared to prior year quarter

* Anticipates home box office’s total revenues in second half of 2017 will increase at a higher rate compared to first half of year

* Expects warner bros' operating income growth in second half of 2017 to be weighted to Q4