FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Time Warner reaffirms 2017 full-year business outlook
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Time Warner reaffirms 2017 full-year business outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc

* Reaffirms 2017 full-year business outlook

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.03, revenue view $30.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍2017 outlook does not include costs associated with pending acquisition by AT&T

* Sees Turner segment’s subscription revenue growth in H2 of 2017 to increase at a similar rate as in first half of 2017

* Anticipates Turner segment’s total advertising revenues will decline in low single-digits in Q3 of 2017 compared to prior year quarter

* Anticipates home box office’s total revenues in second half of 2017 will increase at a higher rate compared to first half of year

* Expects warner bros’ operating income growth in second half of 2017 to be weighted to Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.