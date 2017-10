Sept 27 (Reuters) - Time Watch Investments Ltd

* Proposed final dividend for FY2017 is HK 3 cents per share

* Revenue for year ended 30 June 2017 increased by about 6.0% to about HK$2,762.9 million

* ‍Group still expects another challenging year ​

* FY profit attributable to owners of company was about HK$235.7 million a decrease of approximately 20.4%