6 days ago
August 8, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Timeless Software unit receives notice for shut- down of mines

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Timeless Software Ltd

* Unit received a notice dated 27 July 2017 from department of land and resources of yizhou district

* Notice in relation to compulsory shut- down of mines located in Xinjiang Lop Nur Wild Camel National Grade Natural Reserve

* Shut-Down will have no material financial impact to group & cost of related rehabilitation is yet to be estimated.

* At present, group has been negotiating with relevant regulatory authorities regarding mining rights of Tuchushan iron mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

