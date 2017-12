Dec 4 (Reuters) - Times Property Holdings Ltd:

* AGGREGATED CONTRACTED SALES FOR ELEVEN MONTHS ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2017 AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB35,684 MILLION​

* ‍NOV GROUP'S CONTRACTED SALES (INCLUDING CONTRACTED SALES BY JOINT VENTURE) AMOUNTED TO ABOUT RMB4,059 MILLION​