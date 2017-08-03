FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
BRIEF-Times Property Holdings says HY contracted sales was up 27.5 pct
Economy
Pakistan
WORLD
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings says HY contracted sales was up 27.5 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Times Property Holdings Ltd:

* Contracted sales for HY was RMB17.03 billion, representing an increase of 27.5 pct as compared with corresponding period in 2016

* HY profit for period of RMB798.7 million, representing an increase of 51.3 pct as compared with corresponding period in 2016

* ‍For six months ended 30 June 2017 turnover RMB8,725.1 million, representing an increase of 53.1 pct​

* Board has resolved not to pay an interim dividend for six months ended 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

