BRIEF-Times Property Holdings says HY contracted sales was up 27.5 pct
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings says HY contracted sales was up 27.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Times Property Holdings Ltd:

* Contracted sales for HY was RMB17.03 billion, representing an increase of 27.5 pct as compared with corresponding period in 2016

* HY profit for period of RMB798.7 million, representing an increase of 51.3 pct as compared with corresponding period in 2016

* ‍For six months ended 30 June 2017 turnover RMB8,725.1 million, representing an increase of 53.1 pct​

* Board has resolved not to pay an interim dividend for six months ended 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

