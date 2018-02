Jan 31 (Reuters) - Timken Co:

* TIMKEN - ‍ PRELIMINARILY, CO EXPECTS TCJA TO RESULT IN A ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF ABOUT $35 MILLION IN Q4 - SEC FILING

* TIMKEN - ‍FOR 2018, CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS TAX ACT TO RESULT IN NET REDUCTION IN ITS GLOBAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT THREE PERCENTAGE POINTS​ Source: (bit.ly/2EqueWP) Further company coverage: