Feb 1 (Reuters) - Timkensteel Corp:

* TIMKENSTEEL CORP - ON JAN 26, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT

* TIMKENSTEEL CORP SAYS SECOND AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON JANUARY 26, 2023 - SEC FILING

* TIMKENSTEEL CORP - AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $300.0 MILLION ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY