Jan 25 (Reuters) - Timkensteel Corp:

* TIMKENSTEEL ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS; EXPECTS STRONGER 2018

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.77

* Q4 SALES $341.4 MILLION VERSUS $214.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TIMKENSTEEL - SHIPMENTS IN Q1 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 3 PERCENT AND 6 PERCENT HIGHER THAN FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 DUE TO FIRST-QUARTER SEASONALITY

* 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MILLION

* ‍EARNINGS ARE PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN A NET LOSS OF $3 MILLION AND NET INCOME OF $7 MILLION FOR Q1 2018​