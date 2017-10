Sept 18 (Reuters) - TINC COMM VA:

* NET PROFIT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2016-2017 AMOUNTS TO EUR 10.7 MILLION (OR EUR 0.52 PER SHARE)

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.48 PER SHARE TO BE PROPOSED TO ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

* RESULT IS EXPECTED TO EVOLVE POSITIVELY IN THE FUTURE

* AT END OF FY INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO HAS FAIR MARKET VALUE OF € 177.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 38.4%‍​

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 10.9 MLN‍​

* FY REVENUE EUR 328,347