BRIEF-Ting Sin plans new issuance for working capital supplement

July 19 (Reuters) - Ting Sin Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue about 30 million new shares of its common stock
* Says issue price will be decided later
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used as repayment for corporate bonds and working capital supplement
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bRLGvq
